DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed against Bit Digital, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) securities between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 22, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Bit Digital is a holding company that purports to engage in the bitcoin mining business through its wholly owned subsidiaries in U.S. and Hong Kong.

On January 11, 2021, J Capital Research issued a research report alleging, among other things, that Bit Digital operates “a fake crypto currency business” “designed to steal funds from investors.” Though the Company claims “it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China,” J Capital alleged that “is simply not possible” and stated that “[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there.”

On this news, Bit Digital’s stock price fell $6.27 per share, or 25%, to close at $18.76 per share on January 11, 2021.

The complaint, filed on January 20, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Bit Digital securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

