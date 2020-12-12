DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on behalf of investors that purchased Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) securities between October 15, 2019 and August 7, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 14, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Reata is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation.

Among Reata’s drug candidates under development is omaveloxolone, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Friedreich’s ataxia (“FA”). Following the announcement of positive data from the MOXIe Part 2 study of omaveloxolone for FA in October 2019, the Company represented that it would seek submission for marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA in the U.S. with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

On August 10, 2020, Reata issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2020 financial results, wherein it disclosed that the FDA is “not convinced that the MOXIe Part 2 results” of the Company’s study assessing omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA “will support a single study approval without additional evidence that lends persuasiveness to the results,” and that, “[i]n preliminary comments for [a] meeting, the FDA stated that [Defendants] will need to conduct a second pivotal trial that confirms the mFARS [modified Friedreich’s Ataxia Rating Scale] results of the MOXIe Part 2 study with a similar magnitude of effect.”

On this news, Reata’s stock price fell $51.79 per share, or 33.16%, to close at $104.41 per share on August 10, 2020.

The Complaint, filed on October 15, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the MOXIe Part 2 study results were insufficient to support a single study marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA in the U.S. without additional evidence; (ii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not accept marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA in the U.S. based on the MOXIe Part 2 study results; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Reata securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected] , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

[email protected]

www.bespc.com