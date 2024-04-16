James (Josh) Wilson Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP James (Josh) Wilson Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SOND) and reminds investors of the June 10, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you purchased or acquired securities in Sonder between March 16, 2023 and March 15, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/SOND.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Sonder failed to disclose all issues with its internal controls; (2) Sonder’s financial statements for the 2022 Annual Report and the interim periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2023 contained material errors in the way Sonder accounted for the valuation and impairment of operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets; (3) as a result, Sonder would need to restate its previously issued financial statements for those periods; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On March 15, 2024, after market hours, Sonder filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC announcing its “audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “2022 Annual Financial Statements”), and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in each of the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the [SEC] in 2023 (collectively with the 2022 Annual Financial Statements, the “Affected Financial Statements”), should no longer be relied upon due to accounting errors related to the valuation and impairment of operating lease right of use (“ROU”) assets and related items.” In addition, Sonder stated “it will not timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the “FY 2023 10-K”) and will file a notification of late filing on Form 12b-25 with the SEC.”

On this news, Sonder’s stock price fell $2.10 per share, or 38.2%, to close at $3.40 per share on March 18, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Sonder’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

