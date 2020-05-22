DEADLINE ALERT for ANAB, DOYU, HAFC, and HFFG: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

AnaptysBio, Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB )

Class Period: October 10, 2017 – November 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) important data from AnaptysBio’s Phase 2a trial in atopic dermatitis, including the timing and extent of patients’ use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy during the study and whether any of the patients that utilized rescue therapy were classified as responders at a given time; (2) key information from AnaptysBio’s Phase 2a trial in peanut allergy, including patients’ average cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo as well as whether AnaptysBio’s decision to exclude 20% of the patients enrolled in the study from the interim analysis due to their mild symptoms was retrospective; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the efficacy and prospects of AnaptysBio’s lead drug asset in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and peanut allergy were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU )

Class Period: July 16, 2019 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that DouYu’s risks related to its top streamers had materialized, including that: (a) a top streamer was actively misrepresenting herself on DouYu’s platform; and (b) the costs associated with retaining top streamers was swelling; (2) that DouYu did not ensure that all of its products were fully compliant with current regulatory requirements before those products became available on line; and (3) that key interactive features of DouYu’s “lucky draw” were noncompliant with current regulatory requirements, requiring DouYu to remove them from operations, which negatively impacted user engagement activity and caused disappointing financial results.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC )

Class Period: August 12, 2019 – January 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

The complaint alleges that Hanmi throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate further and future specific provisions for Hanmi – in the millions; (2) that the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate Hanmi to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG )

Class Period: August 23, 2018 – March 23, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) that HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds; (3) that HF Foods was “gaming” the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free floating; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

