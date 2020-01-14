DEADLINE ALERT for BAX, UEPS, BZUN, and TCNNF: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Baxter International, Inc. (NYSE: BAX )

Class Period: February 21, 2019 – October 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 24, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain intra-Company transactions, undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains and losses, used foreign exchange rate conventions that were not in accordance with GAAP and enabled intra-Company transactions to be undertaken after the related exchange rates were already known; (2) that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (3) that as a result, the Company’s financial statements were misstated and would likely require correction or amendment; (4) that due to the Company’s internal investigation, Baxter would not be able to file its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2019, with the SEC on Form 10-Q in a timely manner; and (5) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business and operations lacked a reasonable basis.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS )

Class Period: September 12, 2018 – November 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) that the Company had misclassified its investment in Cell C Proprietary Limited; (3) that the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 were overstating its income; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN )

Class Period: March 6, 2019 – November 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 10, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Baozun was heavily reliant upon a single brand partner, Huawei, for the exponential service fee growth it had been reporting historically, which was in turn fueling its historical revenue growth; (2) that, compared to other brands Baozun had as brand partners, the Huawei work had historically included a lot of additional add-on service fees, increasing the revenue reported from Huawei vis-à-vis its other brand partners; (3) that Huawei, like other large brands, was actively preparing to bring its online merchandising in-house, meaning Baozun knew that it was losing a significant brand partner; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was not on track to achieve the financial results and performance Defendants claimed the Company was on track to achieve during the class period.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC: TCNNF )

Class Period: September 25, 2018 – December 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Trulieve overstated its mark-up on its biological assets; (2) that Trulieve’s reported gross profit was inflated; (3) that Trulieve engaged in an undisclosed related party real estate sale with Defendant Rivers’ husband; and (4) that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

