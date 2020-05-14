Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DEADLINE ALERT for DNK, GRPN, WORX, HALL: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

DEADLINE ALERT for DNK, GRPN, WORX, HALL: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BENSALEM, Pa., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion. 

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK)
IPO: January 22, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 26, 2020

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading because it failed to disclose: (a) that Phoenix had received customer complaints and negative press regarding questionable business conduct before the IPO, including its widespread and notorious practice of deceptively inducing renters to procure loans whose proceeds financed the Company’s business and operations; (b) that competition in the residential rental market in China had suffered at the time of the IPO as the coronavirus ravaged the very locations where Phoenix primarily operated, including Wuhan; (c) that Phoenix’s technological capabilities were unable to enable the Company to overcome the complications and erosion of business resulting from the spread of the coronavirus throughout China at the time of the IPO; and (d) that, as a result of the foregoing, Phoenix was positioned no differently than its competitors in managing the fallout from customer complaints or adverse implications stemming from the coronavirus in China.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN)
Class Period: November 4, 2019 – February 18, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) that Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX)
Class Period:  April 13, 2020 – April 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that SCWorx’s supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) that SCWorx’s buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL)
Class Period: March 5, 2019 – March 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to reserves for unpaid losses; (2) that the Company improperly accounted for reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses related to its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; (3) that, as a result, Hallmark Financial would be forced to report a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years; (4) that, as a result, Hallmark Financial would exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
[email protected]
www.howardsmithlaw.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.