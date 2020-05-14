DEADLINE ALERT for DNK, GRPN, WORX, HALL: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected] .

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK )

IPO: January 22, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 26, 2020

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading because it failed to disclose: (a) that Phoenix had received customer complaints and negative press regarding questionable business conduct before the IPO, including its widespread and notorious practice of deceptively inducing renters to procure loans whose proceeds financed the Company’s business and operations; (b) that competition in the residential rental market in China had suffered at the time of the IPO as the coronavirus ravaged the very locations where Phoenix primarily operated, including Wuhan; (c) that Phoenix’s technological capabilities were unable to enable the Company to overcome the complications and erosion of business resulting from the spread of the coronavirus throughout China at the time of the IPO; and (d) that, as a result of the foregoing, Phoenix was positioned no differently than its competitors in managing the fallout from customer complaints or adverse implications stemming from the coronavirus in China.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN )

Class Period: November 4, 2019 – February 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) that Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX )

Class Period: April 13, 2020 – April 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that SCWorx’s supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) that SCWorx’s buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL )

Class Period: March 5, 2019 – March 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to reserves for unpaid losses; (2) that the Company improperly accounted for reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses related to its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; (3) that, as a result, Hallmark Financial would be forced to report a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years; (4) that, as a result, Hallmark Financial would exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected] , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.