DEADLINE ALERT for EAR, NNOX, INNV, ZEV: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR)

Class Period: February 25, 2021 – September 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that, as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company’s largest third-party payor, Eargo’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX)

Class Period: June 17, 2021 – August 18, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2021

The complaint filed in the action alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Nano-X’s 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; (3) as a result, Nano-X had overstated the Nanox. ARC’s regulatory and commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, the defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV)

Class Period: March 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 13, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of InnovAge’s facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; (3) that, as a result, there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company’s services; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV)

Class Period: May 7, 2021 – August 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 14, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021; (2) accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial position and/or prospects; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

