DEADLINE ALERT for FHS, OSCR, UPST, AXSM: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd (NYSE: FHS)

Class Period: March 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2022

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the new rules, regulations, and policies to be implemented by the Chinese government following the Two Sessions parliamentary meetings were far more severe than represented to investors and posed a material adverse threat to First High-School Education and its business; (2) that contemplated Chinese regulations and rules regarding private education were leading to a slowdown of government approval to open new educational facilities which would have a negative effect on First High-School Education’s enrollment and growth; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR )

Class Period: March 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2022

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Oscar was experiencing growing COVID-19 testing and treatment costs; (2) that Oscar was experiencing growing net COVID costs; (3) that Oscar would be negatively impacted by an unfavorable prior year Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) result relating to 2019 and 2020; (4) that Oscar was on track to be negatively impacted by significant SEP membership growth; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST)

Class Period: March 18, 2021 – May 9, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2022

Shareholders with $500,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Upstart’s AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (2) that, as a result, Upstart was experiencing negative impact on its conversion rate; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM)

Class Period: December 30, 2019 – April 22, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2022

Shareholders with $500,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Axsome’s CMC practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07 and its manufacturing process; (2) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 NDA on its initially represented timeline; (3) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the FDA reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (4) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; (5) as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07’s regulatory and commercial prospects; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com