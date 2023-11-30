BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT)

Class Period: August 18, 2022 – September 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 4, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company’s business is a fraction of what it publicly claims, as evidenced by staffing and activity levels at its warehouses; (2) that the Company overstated its last-mile operations; (3) that the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results were overstated; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO)

Class Period: May 2, 2022 – May 25, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 5, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DLocal engaged in certain improper conduct and transfers abroad in violation of Argentine laws and/or regulations, including, inter alia, foreign exchange regulations; (2) accordingly, DLocal’s compliance controls and procedures, including its disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, were deficient; (3) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny in Argentina and/or enforcement action by Argentine authorities; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

