HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT)

Class Period: October 26, 2021 – April 2, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) HireRight was exposed to customers with significant employment and hiring risk and the Company derived greater revenue growth from existing client hiring than from new client hiring; (2) as a result, the Company’s revenue growth was unsustainable to the extent that it relied on the stability of its current customers’ hiring and/or the profitability of securing new customers; (3) accordingly, HireRight had overstated its post-IPO business and/or prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT)

Class Period: March 10, 2021 – December 15, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 4, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Checkpoint had overstated its oversight of, and/or its establishment of adequate manufacturing standards and controls over, its third-party contract manufacturers; (2) accordingly, there were one or more issues with the Company’s third-party contract manufacturing organization (“CMO”) for cosibelimab; (3) all the foregoing reduced the likelihood that the FDA would approve the cosibelimab BLA in its present form; (4) as a result, the manufacturing, regulatory, and commercial prospects of cosibelimab were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

