Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI)

Class Period: February 28, 2023 – July 17, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants: (1) misled investors by creating the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s sales pipeline; (2) failed to adequately account for potential loss of sensor sales among Masimo’s customers, as well as the potential decline in demand for premium and luxury audio categories; (3) deliberately ignored the decline in sales; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE)

Class Period: February 28, 2019 – August 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hawaiian Electric’s wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (2) accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the Company’s inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN)

Class Period: February 23, 2023 – August 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Origin would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of the Origin 2 plant; (2) demand for PX had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of Origin 2; (3) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at its previously disclosed cost; (4) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at the scale it had previously identified; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC)

Class Period: November 7, 2022 – August 18, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 30, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Napco failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding COGS and inventory; (2) Napco downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) Napco’s unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, Napco would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

