PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI)

Class Period: January 1, 2019 – December 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 7, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were capital spending budget overruns; (2) Defendants failed to address weaknesses that allowed such budget overruns; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT)

Class Period: February 17, 2021 – July 5, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 17, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s digital printing business was beset by significant quality control problems and deficient customer service; (2) as a result, Kornit was more vulnerable to pressure from competitors than it had represented and lacked the competitive advantages it touted to investors; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Kornit lost market share to competitors, which led to a decline in the Company’s revenues, as Kornit’s dissatisfied customers sought out alternative options for their digital printing needs.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO)

Class Period: May 11, 2022 – December 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 17, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s financial statements for first and second quarter 2022 could no longer be relied upon; (2) that these financial statements incorrectly applied accounting standards related to the assessment of right-of-use assets and liabilities, resulting in an understatement of both right-of-use assets and total lease liabilities of approximately 9% for each of those periods; (3) the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements due to failure to file its third quarter 2022 quarterly report; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO)

Class Period: February 4, 2021 – December 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alico had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly calculated Alico’s deferred tax liabilities over a multi-year period; (3) accordingly, the Company would likely be required to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (4) the foregoing would impede the timely completion of the audit of the Company’s financial results in advance of its year-end earnings call; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

