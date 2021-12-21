DEADLINE ALERT for RECAF, TMC, CEI: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (OTC: RECAF)

Class Period: February 28, 2019 – September 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) ReconAfricas plan for using unconventional means for energy extraction (including fracking) in the fragile Kavango area; (2) that ReconAfrica would begin unlicensed drilling tests; (3) that ReconAfrica would illegally use water for well testing; (4) that ReconAfrica would illegally store used water in unlined pools; (5) that ReconAfrica would skirt Namibian law and hire an inadequate and inappropriate consultant; (6) that, as a result, ReconAfrica risked future well, drilling, and water-related licenses in Namibia and Botswana; (7) that, as opposed to its representations, ReconAfrica did not reach out nor provide adequate information (including in relevant local languages) through accessible means to those to be impacted by its testing and potential energy extraction; (8) that ReconAfricas interests are in the Owambo Basin, not the so-called Kavango Basin; (9) that ReconAfrica has continuously engaged in stock pumping; and (10) as a result of the foregoing, defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC )

Class Period: March 4, 2021 – October 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had significantly overpaid to acquire TOML to undisclosed insiders; (2) the Company had artificially inflated its Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (“NORI”) exploration expenditures to give investors a false scale of its operations; (3) the Company’s purported 100% interest in NORI was questionable given prior disclosures to the International Seabed Authority (“ISA” or the “Authority”) that NORI was wholly owned by two Nauruan foundations and that all future income from NORI would be used in Nauru; (4) defendants had significantly downplayed the environmental risks of deep-sea mining polymetallic nodules and failed to adequately warn investors of the regulatory risks faced by the Company’s environmentally risky exploitation plans; (5) the Company’s PIPE financing was not fully committed and, therefore, the Company would not have the cash necessary for large sale commercial production; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s valuation was significantly less than defendants disclosed to investors; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI)

Class Period: February 18, 2021 – October 4, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 28, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Camber overstated the financial and business prospects of Viking as well as the combined company post-Merger; (ii) Camber failed to apprise investors of, and/or downplayed, the fact that its acquisition of a controlling interest in Viking would exacerbate the Company’s delinquent financial statements and listing obligations with the NYSE; (iii) an institutional investor was diluting Camber’s shares at a significant rate following the Company’s July 12, 2021 update regarding the number of its shares of common stock issued and outstanding; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

