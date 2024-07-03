BENSALEM, Pa., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG)

Class Period: November 3, 2021 – August 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Scotts had an oversupply of inventory that far exceeded consumer demand; (2) Scotts executives engaged in a scheme to saturate the Company’s sales channel with more product than those retailers could sell through to end users, a practice that required Scotts sales personnel to pressure retailers to purchase more inventory than they wanted or needed; (3) Scotts was only able to satisfy the covenants through the channel stuffing scheme; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS)

Class Period: March 9, 2023 – February 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would be unable to launch the Phase 2b CORAL Study in the timeframe it had represented to investors; (2) the foregoing would impair Gritstone’s ability to obtain external funding in connection with the Study, thereby negatively affecting Gritstone’s ability to maintain its balance sheet and cash position; (3) accordingly, Gritstone overstated its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its products; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)

Class Period: February 9, 2022 – February 12, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 12, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to sustain relationships with key universities and organizations; (2) as a result, certain degree programs and partnerships failed to materialize or were cancelled; (3) the Company’s transition to a platform company would lead to a decrease in full course equivalent enrollments; (4) accordingly, the Company had overstated the stability and/or longevity of its contractual agreements and/or revenue sources; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW)

Class Period: July 25, 2023 – April 3, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 12, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants: (1) knew of, or recklessly disregarded, problems associated with the ERP system that would hinder its successful implementation; (2) pushed ahead with its implementation of an ERP system that was not ready to go live, knowing that a premature roll-out would have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and operations; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

