Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DEADLINE ALERT for SNBR, RDW, MARA, and HOOD: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

DEADLINE ALERT for SNBR, RDW, MARA, and HOOD: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR)
Class Period: February 18, 2021 – July 20, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (ii) Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies, and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (iii) because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Numbers production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Numbers ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (iv) thus, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for Sleep Numbers products; and (v) that, as a result, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting Sleep Numbers financial results.

Redwire Corporation f/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RDW)
Class Period: August 11, 2021 – November 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)
Class Period: October 13, 2020 – November 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Beowulf Joint Venture, as it related to the Hardin Facility, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations; (ii) as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD)
Class Period: July 7, 2021 – December 17, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially misleading because it failed to disclose, among other things, that at the time of the IPO, Robinhood’s revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Company’s “significant investments” in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.   If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.