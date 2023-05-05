BENSALEM, Pa., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)

Class Period: August 18, 2021 – May 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 30, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the true extent of Target’s difficulty maintaining a balanced inventory of in-demand goods, despite its insights into changing consumer preferences; (2) that Target was severely impacted by changing consumer preferences; (3) that Target’s inventory mix was significantly more sensitive to changing consumer preferences due to Target’s practice of buying larger quantities ahead of season, and was therefore at significant risk of having to use markdowns to sell out-of-demand goods; and (4) that, as a direct result of these changing preferences, Target’s inventory increasingly became out-of-balance and overweight in bulky and unsellable goods throughout the Class Period forcing Target to markdown its out-of-demand goods, thereby negatively impacting revenue; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

BurgerFi International, Inc. f/k/a Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BFI)

Class Period: December 17, 2020 – November 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 5, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had overstated the effectiveness of its acquisition and growth strategies; (2) the Company had misrepresented to investors the purported benefits of Anthony’s Acquisition and its post-Business Combination business and financial prospects; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI)

Class Period: February 2023 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2023

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hesai Group’s gross margin decrease was caused by a lower in-house utilization rate; (2) Hesai Group’s gross margin was 30% for the fourth quarter—which was completed over a month before the date of the amended registration statement; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW)

Class Period: July 15, 2019 – February 22, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 12, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Prospect was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (2) that, as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to MPT; (3) that, “given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery,” the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties; (4) and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

