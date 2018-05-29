Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX)

Investors with losses of $100,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the June 4, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Cancer Genetics, Inc. (“Cancer Genetics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CGIX) securities between March 23, 2017, and April 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On April 2, 2018, the Company reported that following the departure of its former CEO, it undertook a “comprehensive and extensive review” of its strategy and organization. As a result, the Company recorded a bad debt expense of $4.4 million and wrote off $1.8 million of its accounts receivable in the fourth quarter of 2017, largely related to “collection issues” with respect to the accounts receivable recorded subsequent to the Company’s 2015 acquisition of Response Genetics Inc. The Company further disclosed that it “had a Material Weakness in Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting at December 31, 2017” and that its 2017 annual report would contain a going concern qualification.

On this news, Cancer Genetics’ share price fell $0.55 per share, or 33.3%, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cancer Genetics had ineffective disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares Cancer Genetics during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than June 4, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

