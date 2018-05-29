Breaking News
Home / Top News / Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX)

Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX)

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

Investors with losses of $100,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the June 4, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Cancer Genetics, Inc. (“Cancer Genetics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CGIX) securities between March 23, 2017, and April 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To obtain information or actively participate in the class action, please visit the Cancer Genetics page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/cancer-genetics-inc.

Investors suffering losses on their Cancer Genetics investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to [email protected]  

On April 2, 2018, the Company reported that following the departure of its former CEO, it undertook a “comprehensive and extensive review” of its strategy and organization. As a result, the Company recorded a bad debt expense of $4.4 million and wrote off $1.8 million of its accounts receivable in the fourth quarter of 2017, largely related to “collection issues” with respect to the accounts receivable recorded subsequent to the Company’s 2015 acquisition of Response Genetics Inc. The Company further disclosed that it “had a Material Weakness in Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting at December 31, 2017” and that its 2017 annual report would contain a going concern qualification.

On this news, Cancer Genetics’ share price fell $0.55 per share, or 33.3%, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cancer Genetics had ineffective disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares Cancer Genetics during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than  June 4, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.