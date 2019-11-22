NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (“Myriad” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYGN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Myriad securities between September 2, 2016 through August 13, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mygn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GeneSight lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (2) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (3) Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (4) Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl – and thereby, Foresight – caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue (5) as a result, Myriad’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mygn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Myriad you have until November 26, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

