Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DEADLINE APPROACHING: Block & Leviton Has Sued Paysign for Securities Fraud; Shareholders Who Have Lost Money Should Contact the Firm Promptly

DEADLINE APPROACHING: Block & Leviton Has Sued Paysign for Securities Fraud; Shareholders Who Have Lost Money Should Contact the Firm Promptly

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

BOSTON, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a national securities litigation firm, reminds shareholders that it filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against Paysign, Inc. (“Paysign”) (NASDAQ: PAYS) and certain of its officers for securities fraud.  The lead plaintiff deadline is May 18, 2020.  Investors who purchased Paysign shares between March 12, 2019 and March 31, 2020 should contact Block & Leviton for a free case evaluation.

Paysign provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the Paysign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations.  Paysign changed its name from 3PEA International Inc. to Paysign, Inc. on April 23, 2019.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Paysign’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Paysign’s internal controls over financial reporting was not effective; (2) Paysign’s information technology general controls were not effective; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 16, 2020, during pre-market hours, Paysign announced that it would be unable to file its annual financial report with the SEC in a timely fashion because of an ongoing audit, advising investors that “management identified material weaknesses related to (i) assessment of internal controls over financial reporting and (ii) [IT] general controls.”  On this news, Paysign’s stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 16.85%, to close at $4.59 per share on March 16, 2020.  Then, after the markets closed on March 31, 2020, Paysign announced that it was again delaying the release of its 2019 financial results.  On this news, shares fell another 16%, to close at $4.35 on April 1, 2020.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Paysign common stock and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, or via email at [email protected], or at https://shareholder.law/pays.  Paysign investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Paysign common stock during the Class Period may, no later than May 18, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the Class.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets.  The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States.  The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockesq.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.