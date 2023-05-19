RADNOR, Pa., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut against Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (“Stanley”) (NYSE: SWK). The action charges Stanley with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Stanley’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Stanley’s investors have suffered significant losses.

STANLEY’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On October 28, 2021, before the market opened, Stanley issued a press release reporting topline financial and operating results for the company’s third fiscal quarter of 2021. In the release, the company emphasized that “customer demand remains robust” which was driven, in part, “by our industry-leading innovation and strong professional demand.” Defendants falsely blamed a “universally difficult supply chain environment” and “inflationary trends” as the primary headwinds for Stanley’s growth.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly reassured investors that demand would remain high and that, should demand drop, Stanley would react accordingly. Additionally, while Defendants admitted that supply chain management and component sourcing was integral for Stanley to keep production in pace with demand in its core Tools and Outdoor business, Defendants misrepresented to investors throughout the Class Period that they were closely monitoring the effects of inflation and price increases on consumer demand, and that Defendants would react accordingly if the demand environment changed. Contrary to Defendants’ statements touting the heightened consumer demand and their ability to react accordingly to any effects of inflation or price increases on said demand, Stanley was incapable of nimbly responding to serious headwinds that indicated the pandemic demand bubble was soon to pop. Furthermore, Defendants knew that their statements were false and misleading as they admittedly tracked Stanley’s point-of-sale results to monitor demand.

The truth began to be revealed on the morning of April 28, 2022, when Stanley filed a Form 10-Q with the SEC detailing the company’s financial and operating results for the first fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2022. Stanley disclosed in the Form 10-Q that net sales for the company’s first quarter were “partially offset by a 6% … decrease from volume,” revealing that demand was slowing. Following this news, the price of Stanley’s stock declined by $12.01 per share, to close at $127.13 on April 28, 2022.

Then, on July 28, 2022, before the market opened, Stanley issued a press release reporting the company’s financial and operational results for the second quarter 2022 ended July 2, 2022. In the release, Stanley indicated that “the macroeconomic environment—including inflation, rising interest rates and significantly slower demand in late May and June—drove the majority of the challenges we faced this quarter,” that “the softening of the demand environment accelerated rapidly during the last portion of the quarter.” Following this news, Stanley’s stock price declined $18.87, or more than 16%, to close at $98.58 per share on July 28, 2022.

Stanley investors may, no later than May 23, 2023, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Stanley investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against Stanley, captioned Rammohan v. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., et al., and docketed under 23-cv-00369, is filed in the United States District Court for District of Connecticut before the Honorable Kari Anne Dooley.

