Deadline looming for Boeing to decide on Canada fighter jet bid

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Boeing Co must decide by the end of this week whether to take part in a multi-billion-dollar race to supply Canada with fighter jets, even as the U.S. company’s relationship with Ottawa has soured due to a trade dispute.
