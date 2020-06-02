Deadline Reminder: Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Class Action and Encourages Shareholders With Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON) reminds shareholders of BED BATH & BEYOND INC. (NASDAQGS: BBBY) of the upcoming June 15, 2020 deadline to petition the court for lead plaintiff.  Investors who purchased shares of the Company between October 2, 2019 and February 11, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm to learn more about their rights as class members and petitioning the court for lead appointment.

The class action, Stephen and June Vitiello v. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., et al., Case No.: 2:20-cv-04240, was filed in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of shareholders seeking damages for alleged violations of federal securities laws.  It is alleged that during the Class Period, the Company materially misled the investing public, thereby inflating the price of the Company’s securities.  On February 11, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth-quarter 2019 financial results, disclosing a “5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues,” including that “inventory within certain key categories in the Bed Bath & Beyond assortment was too low or out-of-stock during the period.”   

If you purchased shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. during the Class Period and would like to discuss the case and appointment of lead plaintiff, you may, without obligation or cost, contact attorney Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520 or via email at [email protected]; and/or attorney Neil Rothstein via email at [email protected].  Shareholders can also visit the Firm’s website at: https://barjolaw.com/bbby/ to fill out the Class Action Inquiry Form.

BARJO follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.”

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.
Anthony Barbuto, Esq.
1-888-715-2520
12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101
Wellington, FL 33414
www.barjolaw.com

