Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Jumia Technologies AG

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

BENSALEM, Pa., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July 15, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Jumia Technologies AG  (“Jumia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JMIA) securities between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Jumia investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On May 9, 2019, Citron Research reported that Jumia is the “most obvious fraud” the firm has ever seen in 18 years of publishing research. Citron further emphasized the company’s “material discrepancies” between the confidential investor presentation from October 2018 and what the company told the Securities and Exchange Commission, including: inflating active customer and active merchant numbers by 20% to 30%; and that 41% of orders were returned, not delivered or canceled.

On this news, shares of Jumia fell $6.22, or over 18%, to close at $26.89 on May 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (2) that the Company’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the Company’s sales; (3) that the Company failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Jumia during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 15, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

