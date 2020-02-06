Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming March 16, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Portola” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTLA ) securities between November 5, 2019 and January 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Portola investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected] .

On January 9, 2020, Portola announced preliminary net revenues of only $28 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Portola attributed the result to a $5 million reserve adjustment for short-dated product, and flat quarter-over-quarter demand.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.98, or approximately 40%, to close at $14.76 per share on January 10, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Portola’s internal control over financial reporting regarding reserve for product returns was not effective; (2) that Portola was shipping longer-dated product with 36-month shelf life; (3) that Portola had not established adequate reserve for returns of prior shipments of short-dated product; (4) that, as a result, Portola was reasonably likely to need to “catch up” on accounting for return reserves; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Portola securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 16, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

