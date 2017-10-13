DEADLINE TUESDAY: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Depomed, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Depomed, Inc. (“Depomed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:DEPO) for possible violations of federal securities laws from February 26, 2015 through August 7, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Depomed shares during the Class Period should contact the firm by October 17, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Depomed made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that the Company engaged in questionable practices in connection with the sales and marketing of its opioid products; that this conduct would likely subject Depomed to heightened legal and regulatory scrutiny; and that as a result of the above, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 7, 2017, Depomed revealed that it “recently received a request for information from the ranking minority member of the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs related to the promotion of opioids” and that Depomed also received “subpoenas related to opioid sales and marketing from the Office of the Attorney General of Maryland and the United States Department of Justice.” Following this news, Depomed’s stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

