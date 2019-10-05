Deadly clashes flare again in Iraq, five killed in capital

Clashes between police and protesters killed five people in Baghdad on Saturday in a resumption of anti-government unrest, as security forces deployed in their hundreds to keep demonstrations away from central squares in the Iraqi capital.
