Dealers United chosen as one of top 50 GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Sarasota-based automotive advertising agency recognized as GrowFL “company to watch” for its innovation and success.

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dealers United, the advertising solution helping automotive dealerships solve business challenges through social media, was selected as one of the top 50 Honorees for the 11th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Award.

The GrowFL Companies to Watch is a statewide competition that recognizes Florida companies who have between six and 150 employees and revenue between $750,000 and $100 million in 2020. Despite the pandemic, these companies projected continued growth in 2021, with a 62% revenue increase and 49% growth in employees compared to 2020.

Dealers United uses the power of social media advertising to increase sales for auto dealers across the country. The company provides innovative advertising solutions across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Pinterest, and is scaling to verticals outside of automotive through its ad tech platform, BuyerBridge.

Originally headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Dealers United implemented a 100% remote work environment in April 2020 and has since been able to recruit additional talent without being limited geographically: as of mid-2021, Dealers United had 54 employees working remotely in 20 states across the U.S.

“Our company and employees showed great resilience in the face of the pandemic uncertainty, and we are proud that we not only retained all employees, but grew our team substantially,” said Dealers United CEO, Pete Petersen. “Through Dealers United and our ad tech platform, BuyerBridge, we have helped our dealership and agency partners grow their businesses through social media advertising. We continue to offer our team a vibrant culture that emphasizes the importance of positive work-life balance, staying connected despite being remote, and having fun while staying focused. This recognition from GrowFL is an honor and you will continue seeing us grow in more ways than one!”

While operating remotely, Dealers United and CEO Pete Petersen continue to support the Sarasota community through involvement and sponsorship of local endeavors such as the University of South Florida’s Brunch on the Bay, #SRQHacks Hackathon, FUNducation, and the Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation.

Companies to Watch was developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation as a unique way to honor high-performing companies that demonstrate innovative strategies and processes, as well as represent an important segment of Florida’s economy. In addition to evaluating past growth and projected success, applicant companies are judged according to their special strengths and impact in their markets, communities, and within the state – thus deeming them worth watching.

“Year after year, these outstanding companies continue to impress me. These are the CEOs, managers, and team members who are making the biggest impact on our state’s economy,” said Russell Slappey, CEO of Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services event title sponsor. “They deserve to be celebrated now and into the future as they continue to grow, continue to innovate and continue to be a company we all should watch.”

Companies named to the list will be officially recognized at the 11th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Celebration on February 17, 2022, at the Hard Rock Live in Universal CityWalk, Orlando, FL. For more information, visit https://growfl.com/flctw21/about-flctw.

About Dealers United:
Dealers United is the advertising solution for the automotive industry, providing award-winning social advertising solutions to auto dealers, OEMs, and auto agencies across multiple platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and more. For additional information, visit www.dealersunited.com.

About GrowFL:
GrowFL is dedicated to support and accelerate the growth of second-stage companies throughout Florida, by providing their leaders focused, efficient, and timely access to resources they deem important, such as connections with other second-stage company leaders, and to professional organizations whose expertise, experience, and products lead to the second-stage company’s continued growth and prosperity resulting in diversification and growth of Florida’s economy. Visit https://growfl.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Brooke Jensen
Chief Marketing Officer
Dealers United
Phone: 941-366-6760
Email: [email protected]

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

