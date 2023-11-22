ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization committed to connecting companies with the investment community through its dynamic portfolio of 60+ brands, is delighted to announce its re-engagement as the Official Media Partner for The Microcap Conference . Organized by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is scheduled to take place from January 30, 2024, to February 1, 2024, at the renowned Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, located at 2100 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ.

The Microcap Conference will serve as a crucial platform for investment, education and collaboration within the microcap sector. This eagerly awaited event builds upon two decades of DealFlow Events’ experience in hosting exceptional conferences that cater to the U.S. financial markets.

The conference’s distinguished attendees will include senior microcap and private company executives, institutional and retail investors, business leaders from brokerage, law, and accounting firms, investor relations professionals, and more. The conference will feature specialized programming geared towards the microcap space, fostering business efficiency and forging lasting relationships with industry peers.

In its capacity as the media sponsor for the event, IBN will harness its comprehensive corporate communications solutions to enhance the conference’s visibility through an impressive array of strategic tools and influential digital channels. This approach aims to expand the reach of invited speakers, event sponsors and the conference itself, leveraging the power of multi-brand social media technologies and IBN’s expansive syndication network. Furthermore, IBN will provide a complimentary syndicated article for each presenting company to amplify their reach. With a coverage network extending to 5,000+ syndication partners and a diverse array of online channels, IBN will be further extending the conference’s digital presence.

Steven Dresner, CEO of DealFlow Events, commented, “At DealFlow, we are pleased to once again collaborate with IBN for our January event. As the market leader in corporate communications, IBN has always greatly improved our outreach and ensured seamless media coverage at our conferences. We are tremendously excited about our event in January and appreciate IBN’s continued support.”

Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN, added, “The upcoming conference will offer highly specialized educational and networking opportunities. Our team is excited to be part of the three-day event as we always have an exceptional time at the conferences organized by DealFlow Events. Over the next couple of months, we will be collaborating closely with their team to maximize visibility among our investor audiences.”

For registration details, please visit The Microcap Conference Tickets .

