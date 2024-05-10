RYE, N.Y., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a cutting-edge corporate communications and content distribution company consisting of over 60+ investor facing brands introduced to the public over the last 18+ years, today announces that it has been selected by DealFlow Events as the official media partner for the upcoming 7th Annual SPAC Conference 2024 (“the conference”). The event will be held on 11th-12th June 2024 at the majestic Westchester Country Club, 99 Biltmore Avenue, Rye, NY 10580.

The two-day event is the largest and most comprehensive forum for networking and discussion of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and alternative IPO techniques.

As the industry flagship event, the conference will host sessions by 30+ distinguished industry experts and garner participation from leading brokerages, law firms, seasoned institutional investors, investment bankers, fund managers, hedge funds and SPAC investors, well-connected investor relations professionals, private equity representatives, SPAC targets, deal advisors and a host of other accomplished finance professionals. In its capacity as the media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its vast array of corporate communications solutions to elevate the visibility of the conference via a multitude of best-in-class digital tools and digital channels to reach target audiences and online investors.

IBN will also deploy state-of-the-art communications services to further the outreach of invited speakers, event sponsors, and the conference through multi-brand social media technologies and its proprietary syndication network. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as a portfolio of extensive online channels including 60+ IBN brands with an outreach of 2+ million followers.

Charlie Napolitano, Managing Director of DealFlow Events, said, “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with IBN, the market leader in communications and associated services, who will be partnering with us as an official media partner for the SPAC Conference 2024. IBN has been instrumental in driving wide recognition for our speakers, participating companies, and events as a whole, particularly among savvy audience segments who are well-versed in the financial transactions space. We look forward to working with their highly professional and energetic team.”

Randy Clark Director of Global Operations at IBN, added, “Over the past two decades and more, DealFlow Events has built a strong reputation as the leader in the financial events and production space. Their expertise and depth of industry networks in niche areas such as SPACs are second to none. Given the challenging and uncertain macroeconomic times we are presently facing, this event provides a crucial alternate avenue for deal-making, capital raising, and investments. We are grateful to collaborate with Steven and his highly professional team at DealFlow Events to amplify the outreach of the conference among millions of online readers.”

To register and explore different ticket options, visit https://spacconference.com/

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge corporate communications and content distribution company consisting of over 60+ investor-facing brands introduced to the investment public over the last 18+ years while amassing a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

