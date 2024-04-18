DEARBORN, Mich. — The movement to deny President Biden a second term that gained traction in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn has plans to continue a national campaign to target swing states in the general election.
“We’ve mobilized our infrastructure that we’ve been able to build as a grassroots movement in Michigan to support other key states,” Lexis Zeidan, one of the lead organizers and the spokesperson for Listen to Michigan, told Fox News Digital.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Half of US states revolt against EPA crackdown on gas cars with major legal challenge - April 18, 2024
- Constitutionality of Mayorkas impeachment trial killed by Senate Dems questioned by experts - April 18, 2024
- Dearborn activists’ push to bail on Biden spreads to other key battleground states - April 18, 2024