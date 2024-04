DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Dearborn-area imam says he personally confronted a local protester who chanted slogans such as “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” at a recent rally.

“I am absolutely against saying ‘Death to America,’” Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi told Fox News Digital. “I know in certain countries they may say these things, but I am personally against it even when they say this in any country; doesn’t matter where

[Read Full story at source]