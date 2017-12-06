To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
06 December 2017
Company notification no. 15/2017
Death of Board Member
The BANK of Greenland announces with great sadness that employee-elected Board Member Allan Damsgaard has passed away. Allan Damsgaard has been a Member of the Board of Directors since 2011.
Hans Niels Boassen was in 2015 elected as personal deputy for Allan Damsgaard, and he will therefore as from today be a Member of the bank’s Board of Directors.
Hans Niels Boassen, 54 years old, is a Key Account Manager in The BANK of Greenland’s Business Department in Nuuk.
Best Regards
The BANK of Greenland
Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802
Death of Board Member