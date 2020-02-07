Death of Chinese coronavirus doctor sparks online anger at government

A Chinese doctor reprimanded for warning against a “SARS-like” coronavirus before it was officially recognised died of the illness on Friday, triggering online expressions of anger at the government and fuelling suspicions of censorship.
