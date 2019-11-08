Death of Hong Kong student likely to trigger further protests

A student at a Hong Kong university who fell during protests over the weekend died on Friday, the first student death in months of anti-government demonstrations in the Chinese-ruled city that is likely to be a trigger for fresh unrest.
