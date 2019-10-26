Death toll climbs to 10 as heavy rains hit typhoon-ravaged eastern Japan

The death toll from torrential rains that caused flooding and mudslides in eastern Japan reached 10 on Saturday, with three others missing, public broadcaster NHK reported, just two weeks after the region was hit hard by a powerful typhoon.
