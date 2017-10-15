Death toll from blasts in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu rises to 85

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – The death toll from twin bomb blasts that struck busy junctions in the heart of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday has jumped to 85, making it one of the most deadly attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
