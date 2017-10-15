Death toll from blasts in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu tops 200

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – More than 200 people were killed by twin bomb blasts that struck busy junctions in the heart of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, officials said on Sunday, marking the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Downcast Venezuela opposition seeks blow to Maduro via ballot box - October 15, 2017
- Lawyer who threatened defamation suit against New York Times leaves Weinstein defense: source - October 15, 2017
- Germany’s Merkel suffers state vote setback as coalition talks loom - October 15, 2017