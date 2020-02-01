Death toll from China virus rises to 259, border curbs disrupt more flights

The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China has risen by 46 to 259, the country’s health authority said on Saturday, as the United States and other nations announced new border curbs on foreigners who have been in China.
