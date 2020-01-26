Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China at 56: state media

China has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of Jan. 25, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 56, state media CCTV reported on Sunday.
