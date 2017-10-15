Death toll from Somalia bombings rises to more than 200

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – More than 200 people were killed in near simultaneous bombings in the Somali capital and more than 250 people were injured, officials said on Sunday, marking the most deadly such attack by Somalia’s al Shabaab insurgency.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Death toll from blasts in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu tops 200 - October 15, 2017
- Time running out for NAFTA talks, set to be extended: sources - October 15, 2017
- Breath of hope as firefighters battle deadly California blaze - October 15, 2017