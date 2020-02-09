Death toll hits 21 from Thai rampage after attempt to stop shooter

A member of the Thai security forces was killed early on Sunday in an attempt to stop a soldier holed up in a shopping mall after a shooting rampage, bringing the total death toll to 21, the health minister said.
