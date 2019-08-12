Death toll rises to 44 as typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in eastern China

The death toll from typhoon Lekima in eastern China rose to 44 people on Monday morning, according to official data, as the storm continued up the coast, racking up billions of dollars in economic losses and widely disrupting travel.
