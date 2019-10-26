Death toll rises to eight as heavy rains hit typhoon-battered eastern Japan

The death toll from torrential rains that caused flooding and mudslides in eastern Japan rose to eight on Saturday, with a further four missing, public broadcaster NHK reported, just two weeks after the region was hit hard by a powerful typhoon.
