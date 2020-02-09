Deaths from China’s coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

The number of deaths in China’s central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 81 to 780 as of Saturday, the province’s health commission said on Sunday morning, taking the global count past that of the SARS epidemic in 2002/2003.
