Debenhams Deploys Mobify to Double Speed of Mobile Site, Cut Shopping Journey in Half

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading British retailer Debenhams is delivering on its promise for growth and efficiency while making shopping effortless, reliable and fun with the launch of one of the UK’s first retail Progressive Web Apps (PWAs). Built on the Mobify Platform, the new mobile site has more than doubled the speed of Debenhams’ previous mobile site, with typical shopper journeys now requiring less than half the time, the retailer reports. These are important achievements, since fast browsing and page load speed lead directly to revenue growth, now that mobile has become the fastest growing shopping channel around the world.

Ross Clemmow, Managing Director Retail, Digital, Food & Events at Debenhams, said: “We have seen unprecedented growth in mobile in the last two years. Research shows that 50% of UK online retail sales are now made through mobile devices (smartphones and tablets)¹. We know customers get frustrated by a slow site, even more so on mobile, with as many as 70% admitting they would leave a site if it loaded slowly.

“The new site will transform our customer’s experience of shopping with Debenhams on their mobiles. We now have technology that not only delivers a better, faster experience but allows us to keep pace with shoppers expectations’ whilst on the move.”

Mobify leads the retail market in providing seamless customer journeys incorporating PWAs,  automated Web Push Notifications, Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) and other cutting-edge mobile technologies. The new site went live in early October, after less than four months of development and was delivered by SapientRazorfish and Mobify.  Shoppers can access the Debenhams PWA on www.Debenhams.com to experience an app-like, smooth and streamlined shopping experience on the web, without requiring an app store download. Such capabilities allow retailers like Debenhams to convert a larger part of their mobile web audience.

The new Debenhams site joins other brands making the move to PWAs, including Twitter, the BBC and the award-winning Mobify-developed ecommerce PWA for Lancôme USA. The Mobify Platform helps retailers like Debenhams drive both traffic and re-engagement to increase the potential for competitive advantage in conversion rates, revenue growth, new customer acquisition, market share and customer satisfaction.

Debenhams is a leading international, multi-channel brand with a proud British heritage which trades from over 240 stores across 27 countries.

According to Mobify CEO Igor Faletski, “Debenhams recognised the need to put mobile customers first. The PWA gives them a premium online shopping experience and positions them for future growth. We’re very excited to be working with the Debenhams team.”

Mobify is the #1 provider of Progressive Web Apps for ecommerce retailers and brands that want to close the gap between desktop and mobile conversion rates, keep up with customer expectations, and win loyal customer relationships. The Mobify Platform delivers a unified customer experience across mobile web and apps, while building customer relationships through push notifications and store drivers. Leading global brands including Lancôme (Mobile Commerce winner 2017 Internet Retailer Excellence Awards), Crabtree & Evelyn, Paula’s Choice, Carnival Cruise Line, London Drugs, Burlington, PureFormulas, Superdry, Columbia, eXtra Electronics, and ThinkGeek generate extensive revenue through the Mobify Platform and rely on Mobify to grow their customer lifetime value. www.mobify.com.

Mobify® is a registered trademark of Mobify. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

