Debut Author Invites Readers to Join in Celebration of God’s Glory in Powerful, Heartfelt Collection of Stories, Prayers and Reflections

In “Ordinary Day. Remarkable God.,” Rhonda Kane recounts significant junctures and lessons gleaned from her spiritual journey and encourages others to open their hearts to God

ERIE, Kan., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rhonda Kane has lived an ordinary life, one filled with events and experiences that onlookers might describe as universal or unnoteworthy. However, as she explains in her book, “Ordinary Day. Remarkable God.,” even the most habitual moments of her day-to-day life are made extraordinary and profound by her close relationship with the Lord.

Warm, honest and vulnerable, “Ordinary Day. Remarkable God.” resembles an intimate conversation with a lifelong friend. Kane pulls back the curtains and shares stories of family, career, ministry, faith and introspection along with reflections and prayers that God has bestowed on her heart. From divorcing young, blending families, adopting children and caring for a mother with Alzheimer’s disease to working as a nurse, leading a high school youth group, managing a free store ministry and growing as a woman of God, she adeptly captures the ebbs and flows of life while ruminating on all that she has gained spiritually from both the blissful and heavy-hearted moments.

Through personal vignettes and relatable musings about faith, Kane demonstrates that, regardless of what life brings, believers are never left stranded to journey through the peaks and valleys alone. Her stories draw attention to the omniscience and omnipresence of God, illuminating how His love, compassion, grace and peace make every day exceptional. With her book, she seeks to inspire others to slow down and focus on growing close to Him, listening for His voice and feeling His nearness.

“God is not only present but remarkable in our ordinary lives,” said Kane. “Every day holds opportunities to stop and seek Him, but we must be intentional and determined, or we risk missing those moments. We don’t have to be perfect to achieve this; He already is.”

“Rhonda Kane has demonstrated that she has an intimate and growing relationship with the Father, and I can say with confidence that reading this book will draw you closer to Him as well,” wrote Pastor Kevin Bayless of Galesburg Christian Church in the book’s foreword. “She looks at God’s creation with wonder and awe and her writing will guide your heart to see God’s beauty, His control and His love for mankind.”

An uplifting and comforting reminder of God’s magnificent glory, “Ordinary Day. Remarkable God.,” encourages readers to allow Him to walk beside them as they navigate the winding roads of life.

“Ordinary Day. Remarkable God.”
By Rhonda Kane
ISBN: 9781664209046 (softcover); 9781664209039 (electronic)
Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and WestBow Press

About the author
Rhonda Kane lives in the small town of Erie, KS, with her husband of 20 years. They have eight children collectively and seventeen grandchildren, a blended family of his, hers and the grace of someone else. Her love of writing began with creating prayer journals, writing her husband’s communion meditations and posting short stories on social media. She found the most joy in writing about what God has taught her through the figurative mountains and valleys of her life. Through times of wandering, raising children, enjoying grandchildren, working as a nurse for 37 years, helping care for a mother with Alzheimer’s, leading a high school youth group for eleven years, and founding and managing a free store, God has presented stories and moments of learning that only He could’ve orchestrated. For more of Kane’s musings, please visit ordinarydayremarkablegod.com.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan.  For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

