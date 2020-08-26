Breaking News
Debuting author Geri Maroney shares steps to becoming a strong cancer warrior in ‘Beautiful Lady’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

New book invites readers to witness one woman’s story of survival, reawakening and rebirth

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Geri Maroney enters the world of publishing with a tell-all inspirational guide that aims to bring a new perspective to the reader’s life. “Beautiful Lady” (published by Balboa Press), is a chronicle of her own personal cancer journey that is meant to provide support and encouragement for other cancer warriors.

 

“When I was diagnosed with cancer, I quickly learned what it meant to be strong,” the author shares. “No one could get me through this terrible storm. I had to get through it on my own. My mission is to help others as they fight their way through cancer.”

 

Filled with thoughtfulness, honesty and humor, “Beautiful Lady” offers a resource for growth of spirit and evolution of mindset packed with essential tools and new perspectives on age-old beliefs that may weigh heavy on the heart of cancer patients. Here, Maroney offers her cancer story while providing insight gleaned from personal experience and inspirational support through the Scriptures. Readers will find themselves laughing, crying and cheering her on as she fights her way through her own personal cancer storm to a place of greater strength and inner peace.

 

“Beautiful Lady” is a warm hug and soft words of encouragement for those struggling with a cancer diagnosis or other life challenges. Along the author’s journey, readers will learn how to draw inner strength to face their fears, how to stay positive through the process of healing, how to be the ‘NEW YOU,’ and how to celebrate life after cancer.

 

Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/811139-beautiful-lady to purchase a copy of the book.

 

“Beautiful Lady”

By Geri Maroney

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 192 pages | ISBN 9781982248482

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 192 pages | ISBN 9781982248437

E-Book | 192 pages | ISBN 9781982248444

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Geri Maroney is the author of “Beautiful Lady,” a book where she shares her real-life story of how cancer changed her life for the better through reawakening and rebirth. She is also a business executive, entrepreneur, mentor and speaker. She has spent her career in a variety of executive business roles and has traveled extensively. She enjoys new adventures and has embarked on a journey to share her story with other cancer warriors to help inspire and encourage them as they fight one of the biggest battles of their life. Maroney lives in Castle Rock, Colorado, with her family.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

