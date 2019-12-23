When the first Apple iPhone hit the market in 2007, not everyone was convinced it would supplant the flip-phone. When Google’s Android software system arrived a year later, the Blackberry still seemed to have bright future.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Leading Republican senator says impeachment witnesses not ruled out - December 23, 2019
- Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for presidential candidate Soro - December 23, 2019
- Decade in Review: What the smartphone has wrought - December 23, 2019