The report forecasts that the global decaffeinated coffee market will continue to grow through 2030, driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness among consumers, advancements in decaffeination processes, and the rising demand for specialty coffee products. However, challenges such as the fluctuating prices of raw materials and the effects of climate change on coffee production could hinder market growth.

The major factors affecting demand for decaffeinated coffee include a growing preference for healthier beverage options, increasing disposable income, and the expanding global middle class.

The global decaffeinated coffee market can be segmented by product type, end-user, and region, as outlined below.

Product Type:

Solvent-based process: This segment includes coffee decaffeinated through the use of solvents such as methylene chloride or ethyl acetate. Swiss Water process: This segment comprises coffee decaffeinated using the Swiss Water method, which relies on water, temperature, and time to remove caffeine. Carbon dioxide process: In this segment, coffee beans are decaffeinated using the supercritical carbon dioxide method. Other methods: This segment includes other innovative and emerging decaffeination processes.

End-User:

Foodservice: This end-user segment includes cafes, restaurants, hotels, and other food establishments that offer decaffeinated coffee as a beverage option. Retail: This segment covers supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other retail outlets that sell packaged decaffeinated coffee for home consumption. Ready-to-Drink (RTD) market: This segment consists of pre-packaged, ready-to-drink decaffeinated coffee beverages available in various flavors and formats. Institutional: This segment encompasses corporate offices, educational institutions, hospitals, and other establishments that serve decaffeinated coffee to their occupants.

Region:

North America: The North American market includes the United States , Canada, and Mexico, with the United States being the largest consumer of decaffeinated coffee in the region. Europe: The European market covers major countries like the United Kingdom , Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, with a growing demand for healthier coffee alternatives. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific market comprises countries such as China , India, Japan , Australia , and Southeast Asian nations, where the rising middle class and increasing disposable income drive demand for specialty coffee products, including decaffeinated coffee. Latin America: The Latin American market includes countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia, where coffee production and consumption play a significant role in the economy. Middle East and Africa: This region covers countries like South Africa, Saudi Arabia , and the United Arab Emirates, where demand for decaffeinated coffee is growing due to increasing health awareness and westernization of food habits.

Key statistics provided in the report include market size, volume, and value, as well as growth rates, consumption patterns, and the competitive landscape.

The report also lists the 10 largest manufacturers in the industry, providing insights into their market shares, production capacities, and regional presence. The top players in the global decaffeinated coffee market include:

Nestlé S.A. Starbucks Corporation The Kraft Heinz Company Jacobs Douwe Egberts Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. Tchibo GmbH Strauss Group Ltd. Trung Nguyen Corporation Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Inc.

