Decatur, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Decatur, Ala. (March 10, 2023) – Decatur Morgan County Tourism has created an ambassador program featuring local photographers, influencers, and travel writers to help promote the city and surrounding areas. These ambassadors will showcase Decatur from the “local’s perspective”. The #VisitDecaturAL ambassadors will represent Decatur Morgan County Tourism with their online presence and share engaging content with their following.

President/ CEO of Decatur Morgan County Tourism, Danielle Gibson shares, “A #VisitDecaturAL Ambassador is someone who represents Morgan County well through their photos on social media. It’s someone who explores, seeks adventure, captures the beauty of Decatur and Morgan County, and shares it with the rest of us. It’s someone who ultimately makes us want to go out and explore for ourselves.”

The 2023 #VisitDecaturAL Ambassadors are: Chelsea Webster, Cheyenne Sanchez, Connie Pearson, Dan Truitt, Gina Panattoni, Glenn Mitchell, Hillary Borden, Jennifer Brown, Jonte Swoope, and Keilee Terry.

According to Gibson, these ambassadors will work with DMCT to help inspire and motivate visitors through social media, the DMCT blog and on the ground in their communities. The #VisitDecaturAL Ambassadors are located all across Morgan County and come from all walks of life, including adventurers, photographers, kayaking enthusiasts, parents, and much more.

Those selected as #VisitDecaturAL Ambassadors will be able to use the #VisitDecaturAL Ambassador on their social media accounts and website. In addition, the #VisitDecaturAL Ambassadors are featured on DMCT’s social media platforms and on DMCT’s blog and they will receive Decatur Morgan County Tourism swag (t-shirt, cap, etc.) and featured placement on DMCT’s website landing page for the #VisitDecaturAL Ambassadors.

About Decatur Morgan County Tourism

Decatur Morgan County Tourism is a not-for-profit organization promoting tourism and economic growth in Morgan County. Travel-related expenditures for Morgan County in 2021 exceeded $333 million and state lodging taxes collected reached nearly $1.7 million. The tourism and travel industry within Decatur and Morgan County provided 3,588 direct and indirect jobs for local residents and total travel-related earnings exceeded $88 million. For information on special events and attractions in Decatur and Morgan County, call 800.524.6181 or 256.350.2028; or visit https://www.visitdecatural.org/.

